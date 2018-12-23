City of York (Photo: Submitted)

Because of the Christmas Day holiday on Tuesday, Dec. 25, and the New Year’s Day holiday on Tuesday, Jan. 1, all regular curbside collections of recycling and trash will be delayed one day following the holidays for the remainder of the week, Tuesday through Friday, York City announced.

For both of these holiday weeks, Monday collections will occur on Monday as usual. Following the holidays, Tuesday customers will be collected on Wednesday, Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and Friday customers will be collected on Saturday.

For specific questions, contact the Public Works Department at 717-849-2245.

Additionally, York City offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday. City Hall offices will also be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

