Forecaster have slightly different predictions about York County's weather leading into the Christmas holiday, but they agree on one thing: Christmas Day will be dry and sunny.

Craig Evanego, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at State College, said a light rain or a mix of rain and snow will fall in York County, beginning Sunday, Dec. 23, between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Evanego said temperatures will hover right around freezing overnight into Monday, and there could be a few slick spots on the roads in the morning, but that accumulation will be minimal.

"You could get a bit of slush on some grassy surfaces (and) mulch beds," he said. "It’ll just be marginally cold enough."

Christmas Eve will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s and a west wind of 10 to 20 mph, Evanego said, with temperatures dropping to the mid-20s overnight.

Christmas Day will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s, he said.

Carl Erickson, meteorologist with Accuweather in State College, predicts intermittent rain with the possibility of wet snow beginning after 9 or 10 p.m. Sunday and wrapping up before sunrise Monday.

Erickson doesn't expect any accumulation, and he said temps should remain above freezing.

"It’s a pretty quiet weather pattern right through Christmas," Erickson said.

Erickson predicts temperatures will remain in the low 40s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with winds coming from the west at 6 to 12 mph both days.

