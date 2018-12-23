Rabbit Transit: No bus service Christmas Day, New Year's Day
Rabbit Transit will not operate any service on Tuesday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Bus service will also stop on Tuesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
All administrative offices will be closed both days, including Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Franklin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry Snyder, Union and York.
For more information, call the Customer Care Center at 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.
