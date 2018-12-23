PHILADELPHIA – Police say masked men broke into a northeast Philadelphia home and shot a man and woman before fleeing with a safe containing tens of thousands of dollars.

Police say the men got into the Torresdale home through the bank door just after 4 a.m. Sunday and shot a 39-year-old man in the back and a 37-year-old woman in the leg. Both were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition. A 2-year-old child also in the home was unharmed.

Police say the robbers took a safe containing $80,0000 cash and diamonds and also stole a pickup truck before fleeing. The vehicle was later found off I-95, and police say it had been set on fire. No arrests were immediately announced.

