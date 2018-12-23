Buy Photo Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Roosevelt Avenue tells the story of Christmas with a live nativity, Sunday, December 9, 2018 at The Bond. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Churches around York County are holding services on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24. Here are some of those:

Pleasureville United Methodist Church welcomes all to a Christmas Eve gathering at 6 p.m. Monday. The service will feature the cantata “Peace Has Come” as well as candlelighting.

The church is located at 2606 N. Sherman St.

All are welcome to three Christmas Eve services on Monday, Dec. 24, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown.

The Family Christmas Eve Service, a shortened service open to all and including candle lighting, is held at 4 p.m. in the main sanctuary. At 7:30 p.m., the contemporary service featuring Praise Team music, a pastoral message and candle lighting will be held in the new Trinity Life Center, now open at 109 E. Main St., Dallastown.

The traditional candlelight service to share the story of the birth of Christ begins at 10:30 p.m. in the main church sanctuary, featuring the chancel choir cantata and candle lighting.

Handicap parking is available to the front of the East Main Street entrance, and parking is available to the rear of the church complex off East Maple Street.

For more information, contact the church office at 717-244-1486 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Covenant Moravian Church, 901 Cape Horn Road, will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Lovefeast at the church at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24.

The public is invited to join in this very special event of Christmas music, scriptures, candles, fellowship and the sharing of sugar cake and coffee during the service.

The history of the Lovefeast began when Count Zinzendorf and the Moravians in Germany introduced a service of sharing food, prayer, religious conversation and hymns in 1727. Moravians today have continued this custom when celebrating special occasions.

The Christmas Lovefeast, with its lighted candles, is one of the most beautiful services of the Moravian Church.

Spry Church, 50 School St., invites the community to Christmas Eve services on Monday, Dec. 24.

Pastor Ken Loyer will present the Christmas story though scriptures and music in the warm glow of candlelight.

The services will be held at 3, 5, 7 and 10 p.m. in the sanctuary. Child care will be provided at the three earliest services.

Each service will conclude with the passing of lighted candles and the singing of “Silent Night.”

Call 717-741-1429 or visit Sprychurch.com for questions.

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave., will have two Christmas Eve services on Monday, Dec. 24.

A family service will begin at 4 p.m., and a traditional candlelight/communion service is at 8 p.m., with pre-service music, including a choir, brass ensemble, organ music and solos, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the church website at www.stjohnyorkpa.com or contact the church office at 717-840-0382.

There are two chances to see the Christmas cantata at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown.

The dress rehearsal is open to the public, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, in the sanctuary of the church.

The cantata will be performed at the 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service.

Handicap parking is offered to the front of the East Main Street entrance, and parking is available to the rear of the church complex off East Maple Street.

For more information, contact the church office at 717-244-1486 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

