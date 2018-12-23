Births for Monday, Dec. 24
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Marie (Butz) and Eric Mellon: of New Freedom, Dec. 18, a son.
Elizabeth (Wert) and John McClure: of York, Dec. 19, a daughter.
Samantha (Hyson) and Ian Roedts: of York, Dec. 19, a daughter.
Kelly (Smith) and Rickie Wilson: of Dover, Dec. 19, a son.
Morgan (Long)and Rolando Madrigal: of Hanover, Dec. 19, a son.
Stephanie (Nace) and Robert Thompson: of Red Lion, Dec. 19, a son.
Kimberly (Cammack) and Jody Barnes: of Shrewsbury, Dec. 19, a son.
