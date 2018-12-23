LOGO births (Photo: submitted)

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Marie (Butz) and Eric Mellon: of New Freedom, Dec. 18, a son.

Elizabeth (Wert) and John McClure: of York, Dec. 19, a daughter.

Samantha (Hyson) and Ian Roedts: of York, Dec. 19, a daughter.

Kelly (Smith) and Rickie Wilson: of Dover, Dec. 19, a son.

Morgan (Long)and Rolando Madrigal: of Hanover, Dec. 19, a son.

Stephanie (Nace) and Robert Thompson: of Red Lion, Dec. 19, a son.

Kimberly (Cammack) and Jody Barnes: of Shrewsbury, Dec. 19, a son.

