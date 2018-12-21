Local obituaries for Friday, Dec. 21
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Aikin, Charles
Anstadt, Veda
Hose, Jacob
Ingram, Rose
Licklider, Ethelyn
Logue, Janine
Morris, Gloria
Riedel, Anna
Sanchez, Ramon
Shuler, Patricia
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/21/local-obituaries-friday-dec-21/2380714002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.