Births for Friday, Dec. 21
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Jessika (Warner) and Kyle Shultz: of York, Dec. 15, a daughter.
Loiris (Mateo) Urena and Rubin Fraser: of York, Dec. 16, a daughter.
Brittany Eaton and Tyler Pugh: of York, Dec. 16, a daughter
April (Altoff) and Joshua Starner: Dec. 16, a son.
Mandy (Becker) and Ryan Rice: of Thomasville, Dec. 16, a daughter.
