Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jessika (Warner) and Kyle Shultz: of York, Dec. 15, a daughter.

Loiris (Mateo) Urena and Rubin Fraser: of York, Dec. 16, a daughter.

Brittany Eaton and Tyler Pugh: of York, Dec. 16, a daughter

April (Altoff) and Joshua Starner: Dec. 16, a son.

Mandy (Becker) and Ryan Rice: of Thomasville, Dec. 16, a daughter.

 

