Buy Photo York County solicitor Glenn Smith. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The York County Board of Commissioners approved the resignation of former county solicitor Glenn Smith at a Dec. 19 meeting.

Smith left county service in early November without explanation. The commissioners have declined to comment on the matter, citing that it's a personnel issue, but Smith made a public statement on his Facebook profile Wednesday afternoon.

Smith recalled in the post that he was appointed by the commissioners on Feb. 1, 2016, and that he proudly served as the county's chief legal adviser and general counsel.

"From the outset, it was my goal to utilize my office to make a positive impact on York County and to always act in its best interest, whether the decisions were popular or not," he wrote. "I leave office satisfied that I have achieved my goals, leaving the county better than the way I found it."

In a brief statement also released Wednesday, the county confirmed that the commissioners had accepted Smith's resignation, and that pursuant to the separation agreement, Smith will continue to receive his salary and health care benefits through Dec. 31, 2018.

Effective immediately, Smith said he is returning to private practice in partnership with fellow local attorney Marc Roberts.

Among Smith's proudest accomplishments while working for the county, he said, was a 252-page lawsuit he initiated against 21 opioid manufacturers and distributors in the wake of the devastating impact of the opioid crisis in York County.

He also highlighted his role in the creation of the county's Opioid Treatment Court, which provides "alternate rehabilitative opportunities" for those dealing with opioid addiction.

Smith said he spearheaded the formation of the Pleasant Acres Nursing Home Task Force and led the committee through a "detailed operational and financial feasibility assessment," which resulted in the recommendation that the county sell the home.

That sale was finalized in July 2018, and the county transferred ownership of the nursing home, which it had been heavily subsidizing for the last decade, to Premier Healthcare Management on Oct. 3.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to have served York County as Solicitor over the last three years and look forward to positively contributing to this great community through my new path," Smith said.

