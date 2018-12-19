CLOSE Wally Miller of York City and his service dog Snickers spend the Christmas season like most others–side-by-side. Snickers, a chihuahua, senses blood sugar levels in Miller, a diabetic. William Kalina, 717-505-5449/@BillKalina

Buy Photo Medical service dog Snickers and her owner, Wally Miller of, try on some of her outfits at Miller's York City home Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Wally, a diabetic, relies on the Chihuahua who can sense a drop in his blood sugar levels. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Like most of us, Wally Miller goes about his holiday routine surrounded by friends and family.

But his constant, most devoted companion is Snickers, his 9-year-old applehead teacup Chihuahua.

“She goes everywhere we do on the holidays,” the York City man said.

Miller says she is the state’s smallest service dog, weighing in at 2½ pounds. He has a commendation from Gov. Tom Wolf to prove it.

The tiny pup is tucked in Miller’s jacket on a cold night visiting a Christmas light display, balled up on a fleece blanket in a shopping cart during a Thanksgiving Day trip to Target and sitting calmly in a noisy roller rink during a family outing.

Buy Photo Wally Miller of York City answers questions about his service dog Snickers during an outing with family members at Mr Q's Family Skate Center in West York Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Snickers, a chihuahua, senses drops in blood sugar in Miller, a diabetic. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A diabetic, Miller said Snickers can alert him to blood sugar abnormalities by smelling his skin.

Most notably, Miller credits the dog with saving his life in 2013. Before he knew he was in throes of a stroke, Snickers began acting strangely. By the time he alerted his wife to the dog’s behavior, Miller began to lose his ability to speak.

Doctors said the early warning saved Miller from long-term paralysis or death.

What does the smallest service dog want for Christmas?

Clothing, of course.

“She has three bags full of Christmas and holiday clothing,” Miller said. In addition, she has summer outfits, including a bikini, and a winter hunting vest. It’s reversible, with her choice of blaze orange or camouflage.

Buy Photo Medical service dog Snickers and her owner, Wally Miller of, try on some of her outfits at Miller's York City home Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Wally, a diabetic, relies on the Chihuahua who can sense a drop in his blood sugar levels. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

On a recent holiday shopping trip, Miller welcomed the attention his prized dog calmly received from fellow shoppers.

“She’s an amazing little girl,” he said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/19/christmas-snickers-pa-s-smallest-service-dog/2361076002/