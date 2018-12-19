Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Births for Thursday, Dec. 20
Births for Thursday, Dec. 20
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Births for Thursday, Dec. 20
York Dispatch
Published 4:40 p.m. ET Dec. 19, 2018 | Updated 4:41 p.m. ET Dec. 19, 2018
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Stacy (Lentz) and Jeremy Hilton: of York, Dec. 17, a son.
Emily (Tomes) and Christopher Williams: of Red Lion, Dec. 18, a son.
Brielle (Wentz) and Chris Moler: of West York, Dec. 18, a son.
Katie Myers and Seth Yohe: of Thomasville, Dec. 19, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/19/births-thursday-dec-20/2368578002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.