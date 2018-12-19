LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Stacy (Lentz) and Jeremy Hilton: of York, Dec. 17, a son.

Emily (Tomes) and Christopher Williams: of Red Lion, Dec. 18, a son.

Brielle (Wentz) and Chris Moler: of West York, Dec. 18, a son.

Katie Myers and Seth Yohe: of Thomasville, Dec. 19, a son.

 

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/19/births-thursday-dec-20/2368578002/