The death of a woman who was injured in a fall at Pleasant Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Center was a homicide, according to the coroner's office.

Nancy Young, 89, fell on Dec. 8 at Pleasant Acres in Springettsbury Township, according to a report from the York County Coroner's Office. Young fractured a hip in the fall and died from the injuries on Saturday, Dec. 15.

Deputy coroners Kayla Starner and Tania Zech were called to Beck Funeral Home in Spring Grove to determine the manner of Young's death on Saturday, and at the time the death was thought to be accidental, the coroner's office said.

Further investigation determined that the fall was a result of an unwitnessed altercation between Young and another resident after dinner on Dec. 8 at the nursing home, and the death was ruled a homicide, meaning a death that occurred at the hands of another person, the coroner's office said.

Springettsbury Township Police were informed of the incident on Dec. 12 and are investigating, the coroner's report said.

There will be no autopsy, the coroner's office said.

