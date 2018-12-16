Buy Photo Northeastern Regional Police Department in East Manchester Township, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

An East Manchester Township man who was just trying to get some sleep on Thursday told a telemarketer that the person they were trying to reach had been tied up and gagged and was unable to take their call.

In a police blotter posted to the department's Facebook page, Northeastern Regional Police reported that on Thursday, Dec. 13, an officer responded to the 200 block of Spring Meadows Road for a welfare check.

Police reported that a telemarketer had called 911 and said they'd been on the phone with someone when the line "went dead."

After the call was dropped, the telemarketer reportedly called the number back and was told by the person who answered that the man the telemarketer had previously been speaking with was being tied up and gagged and therefore was unable to come to the phone.

When an officer arrived at the residence to check on the man who lives there, the man told police he was "messing" with the telemarketer because he was trying to sleep and they kept waking him up.

Police reported there was "no problem" at the residence.

