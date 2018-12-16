Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, argue last week during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House. Congress is racing to avoid a partial government shutdown over Trump’s border wall. (Photo: Evan Vucci / The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration signaled Sunday that it would not compromise to avert a partial government shutdown at the end of this week.

Senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller said “we’re going to do whatever is necessary” to secure money for the president’s wall on the Mexican border.

From the Democratic side came admonitions that the White House and congressional Republicans would bear responsibility if a shutdown disrupts government agencies during the year-end holiday season. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer,

D-N.Y., called on Republican leaders to stand up to President Donald Trump’s “temper

tantrum” demands for $5 billion in wall funding.

The idea of a wall is deeply unpopular among Democratic voters, and party leaders have little incentive to bail Republicans out of a politically difficult situation.

Republican leaders in both the House and Senate have urgently tried to avoid a shutdown and thought earlier this month that they had Trump’s agreement.

But after a tumultuous week during which a new acting White House chief of staff was appointed and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he was leaving the administration,

together with an escalation of the president’s legal exposure on multiple fronts, Trump has appeared at times to relish the idea of a highly public confrontation over the border wall, his signature issue.

‘Proud’: In a televised showdown at the White House on Tuesday with Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Trump asserted he would be “proud” to preside over a partial shutdown beginning at midnight Friday if his demands are not met.

Many Republican lawmakers do not share that enthusiasm. In the waning days of Republican control over both legislative branches, it would be difficult to spin a shutdown as the fault of Democrats. Trump has been unable to persuade his own party to support the

$5 billion he wants for the wall. House leaders sent their members home Wednesday night in part to avoid pressure to put Trump’s plan up for a vote, which they fear they would lose.

Congress already has passed legislation to cover about three-

quarters of federal government spending that requires annual

approval. Agencies that have been funded through September include the Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, and Health and Human Services. In addition, some of the government’s biggest spending programs, including Social

Security, Medicare and Medicaid, do not require annual appropriations and would not be

affected by a shutdown.

Still, a partial shutdown could be widely felt, affecting departments including Homeland Security, Treasury and Commerce and a host of smaller agencies. The administration has refused so far to release detailed plans for a shutdown, but a wide range of government operations and services could close temporarily or be restricted, including national parks, passport and visa

offices, small-business loans and public health services.

No paychecks: About one-third of the federal government’s 2.1 million civilian employees would not be paid

during a shutdown, although many would be expected to show up for work without pay. In past shutdowns, workers were paid after them, but that’s not guaranteed.

A senior Democratic senator, Richard J.

Durbin of Illinois, said a prospective shutdown would be “entirely in the hands” of Trump after the president spurned earlier efforts to compromise on comprehensive immigration reform.

“He bragged that this was his decision,”

Durbin said.

‘Temper tantrum’: Schumer and Pelosi have offered $1.6 billion for border security,

including upgrades of existing fencing, but Schumer said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump is “not going to get the wall in any form. Republicans just have to have the guts to tell President Trump he’s off the deep end here, and all he’s going to get with his temper tantrum is a shutdown.”

Miller, the architect of some of the administration’s most draconian immigration policies, faulted what he referred to as the “Democrat” party for being unwilling to take needed steps to secure the border.

Interviewed on CBS’ “Face the Nation,”

Miller said the administration was “absolutely” prepared to force a partial shutdown over the wall.

“This is a very fundamental issue,” he said. “At stake is the question of whether or not the U.S. remains a sovereign country, whether

or not we can establish and enforce rules for entrance into our country.”

Sending Miller out as the administration’s spokesman sent a clear message. His anti-immigration stance has underpinned the often strident policy pronouncements about the southern border that Trump has emphasized — a strategy that seemingly went awry in last month’s midterm elections, when Democrats swept to victory in the House.

With the House switching hands in

January, Trump’s

legislative backers see the coming week as a final chance to secure wall funding that Trump could claim as a victory on an issue his base has embraced like no other.

No stopgap support: A compromise to stave off a partial shutdown starting Saturday is still possible, but the White House has

indicated to lawmakers that Trump would not support a stopgap

measure to maintain full government operations for a week or two. Republican leaders

had floated that as an option to get past the standoff.

Rep. Elijah E.

Cummings, D-Md., incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said that he hoped Trump would reconsider, citing the hardship to thousands of federal workers who would risk either their salaries being deferred or being furloughed without pay.

“Whenever I hear a president say to the American people at Christmastime, ‘I am going to shut down your government,’ it pains me, because I know that that’s going to make a bad Christmas for a lot of people,” Cummings said.

