Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kera Ingram and John Riedel: of Glen Rock, Dec. 12, a daughter.

Lindsey (Delp) and Benjamin Auchey: of York, Dec. 13, a daughter.

Sarah (Neiman) and Jeff Inch: of York, Dec. 13, a daughter.

Cheryl (Burke) and Casey Combs: of York, Dec. 14, a daughter.

Dezzaray Tanner and Travis Eder: of Brogue, Dec. 14, a son.

Jessica Tolbert and Nelson Parker: of York, Dec. 14, a daughter.

 

