To many, Ray Crenshaw was a trailblazing leader in York City — a former councilman, school board member and the first African American mayoral candidate. 

But to Tatiana Christopher, Crenshaw was just grandpa. 

"I have thousands of stories I could tell and hundreds of laughs I could share, but I want everyone to know this — he never gave up," she said. 

Christopher was among the community members and relatives who celebrated his life Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City.

Crenshaw died on Sunday, Dec. 9, at age 86. 

"God was his author and Mr. Ray was the leading man," said York NAACP President Sandra Thompson. "... He is worthy of every Emmy and every Oscar and every crown that God has for him."

Family, friends and community gather to remember civil rights leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.
Family, friends and community gather to remember civil rights leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.
Widow Dorothie "Dottie" Crenshaw is comforted as family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Widow Dorothie "Dottie" Crenshaw is comforted as family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
A passage of scripture is sought on smart phones as Rev. Marlon Carter, right, delivers the Eulogy as family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A passage of scripture is sought on smart phones as Rev. Marlon Carter, right, delivers the Eulogy as family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members sing "I'll Fly Away" as the casket of civil rights leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw is carried from the sanctuary during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members sing "I'll Fly Away" as the casket of civil rights leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw is carried from the sanctuary during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From left, brothers Russell Crenshaw and Raymond Crenshaw embrace as they are offered comfort by Rev. Marlon Carter during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of their father, civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, brothers Russell Crenshaw and Raymond Crenshaw embrace as they are offered comfort by Rev. Marlon Carter during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of their father, civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
"What a mighty God we serve," exclaims Rev. Marlon Carter, right, during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
"What a mighty God we serve," exclaims Rev. Marlon Carter, right, during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Oscar G. Rossum, Sr., delivers the Invocation during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rev. Oscar G. Rossum, Sr., delivers the Invocation during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Cliff A. Moye reads scripture during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rev. Cliff A. Moye reads scripture during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Ruth A. Boatwright reads scripture during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rev. Ruth A. Boatwright reads scripture during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Daisy L. Woodard delivers a Prayer of Comfort during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rev. Daisy L. Woodard delivers a Prayer of Comfort during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Daisy L. Woodard delivers a Prayer of Comfort during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rev. Daisy L. Woodard delivers a Prayer of Comfort during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
State Representative Carol Hill-Evans speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
State Representative Carol Hill-Evans speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City School Board President Margie Orr speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City School Board President Margie Orr speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
NAACP York Chapter President Sandra Thompson speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
NAACP York Chapter President Sandra Thompson speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich stands with the York City Council members as he speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in memory of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich stands with the York City Council members as he speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in memory of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich stands with the York City Council members as he speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in memory of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich stands with the York City Council members as he speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in memory of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Former York City Mayor C. Kim Bracey speaks remembers her mentor, civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Bracey says Crenshaw helped to pave the way for her to be mayor, by being the first African-American to run for the office of Mayor in 2001. Crenshaw lost by just 127 votes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Former York City Mayor C. Kim Bracey speaks remembers her mentor, civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Bracey says Crenshaw helped to pave the way for her to be mayor, by being the first African-American to run for the office of Mayor in 2001. Crenshaw lost by just 127 votes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Former York City Mayor C. Kim Bracey speaks remembers her mentor, civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Bracey says Crenshaw helped to pave the way for her to be mayor, by being the first African-American to run for the office of Mayor in 2001. Crenshaw lost by just 127 votes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Former York City Mayor C. Kim Bracey speaks remembers her mentor, civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Bracey says Crenshaw helped to pave the way for her to be mayor, by being the first African-American to run for the office of Mayor in 2001. Crenshaw lost by just 127 votes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Former York City Mayor C. Kim Bracey, right, moves to embrace Dorothie "Dottie" Crenshaw, widow of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Former York City Mayor C. Kim Bracey, right, moves to embrace Dorothie "Dottie" Crenshaw, widow of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Russell Crenshaw speaks as family, friends and community members gather to remember his father, civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Russell Crenshaw speaks as family, friends and community members gather to remember his father, civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Pastor William S. Kearney, of the Black Ministers Association of York, speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Pastor William S. Kearney, of the Black Ministers Association of York, speaks during a Celebration of Life service held in honor of civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Family, friends and community members gather to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw during a Celebration of Life service at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Marlon Carter, right, delivers the Eulogy during a Celebration of Life service held to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rev. Marlon Carter, right, delivers the Eulogy during a Celebration of Life service held to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Cliff A. Moye, left, and Rev. Daisy L. Woodard, right, look on as Rev. Marlon Carter delivers the Eulogy during a Celebration of Life service held to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rev. Cliff A. Moye, left, and Rev. Daisy L. Woodard, right, look on as Rev. Marlon Carter delivers the Eulogy during a Celebration of Life service held to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Marlon Carter, right, delivers the Eulogy during a Celebration of Life service held to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rev. Marlon Carter, right, delivers the Eulogy during a Celebration of Life service held to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Rev. Marlon Carter, right, delivers the Eulogy during a Celebration of Life service held to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rev. Marlon Carter, right, delivers the Eulogy during a Celebration of Life service held to remember civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Robert Crenshaw, left, listens as his brother Russell Crenshaw speaks during a Celebration of Life service for their father, civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Robert Crenshaw, left, listens as his brother Russell Crenshaw speaks during a Celebration of Life service for their father, civic leader Raymond "Ray" Crenshaw at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Thompson said the way to honor Crenhsaw, a personal mentor to her, is "by continuing to fulfill his purposes," she said. 

    Honoring Crenhsaw's legacy means continuing to fight for better education and further economic development, and continuing to open doors to political offices that "were denied to him," she said. 

    Former York City Mayor Kim Bracey said it was Crenshaw's efforts that allowed her to serve her two terms as mayor.

    "If there wasn't a city Councilman Ray Crewnshaw, or the first African American mayoral candidate Ray Crenshaw, there would not have been a Mayor Kim Bracey," she said. 

    Rather than speak of his mind or heart, state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans spoke about Crenshaw's strength. 

    On his "broad, firm" shoulders, Crenshaw held those who came after him on city council and other entities he served, the former city councilwoman said. 

    Hill-Evans recalled times when others thought Crenshaw might have been sleeping on council because he was so still and quiet. 

    He wasn't — he was listening and planning, she said. Crenshaw was a "man of quiet strength," she added. 

    Crenshaw was constantly serving his community through service and faith, upholding the principles of the Black Minister's association, said association president Pastor Bill Kerney. 

    "We will always remember the model citizen found in Mr. Crenshaw," Kerney said. 

    On top of all the work Crenshaw did to better his community, his son Russell characterized his father as the "kind of guy that was hard to know and not love." 

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/15/god-his-author-community-bids-farewell-ray-crenshaw/2322945002/