Local obituaries for Friday, Dec. 14
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/14/local-obituaries-friday-dec-14/2305218002/
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: