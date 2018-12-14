Free opioid, Narcan classes at York County Libraries
York County Libraries will host a free series of eight classes on two topics — Opioid 101 and Narcan 101 — at libraries throughout the county over the next few months.
The purpose of the classes, presented in partnership with the York County government and the York/Adams Drug & Alcohol Commission, is to help the community to understand and respond to the opioid crisis in their communities.
The classes will cover a general overview of opioids and addiction, as well as Narcan, a brand of naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save lives.
Opioid 101 will be offered at the following dates and times:
- Dec. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Paul Smith Library of Southern York County, 80 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury Township.
- Dec. 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Martin Library, 159 E. Market St., York City.
- Mar. 14, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Kaltreider-Benfer Library, 147 S. Charles St., Red Lion.
Narcan 101 will be offered at the following dates and times:
- Dec. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. Glatfelter Memorial Library, 101 Glenview Road, Spring Grove.
- Dec. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. Collinsville Community Library, 2632 Delta Road, Brogue.
- Dec. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. Dillsburg Area Public Library, 204 Mumper Lane, Dillsburg.
- Dec. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. Village Library, 35 N. Main St. Jacobus.
- Jan. 29, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Paul Smith Library of Southern York County, 80 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury Township.
