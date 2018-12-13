Local obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 13
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Brownell, Robert
Gunnett, Michelle
Hinkle, Donald
List, Ruth
Ness, Paul
Parsons, James
Riley, Dorothy
Rubinow, Ruth
Schneider, Dorcas
Smeltzer, Kay
Stambaugh, Patricia
Throne, George
Witmer, Emma
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/13/local-obituaries-thursday-dec-13/2293098002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: