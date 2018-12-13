LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jessica (Vehar) and Phuong Dang: of York, Dec. 12, a daughter.

Julie (Rutt) and Stephen Hedgepeth: of Columbia, Dec. 12, a son.

Leslie (Morin) and Ryan Gilbert: of Dover, Dec. 12, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/13/births-friday-dec-14/2305149002/