The York County coroner has been called to the scene of a vehicle crash in North Codorus Township, according to York County 911.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, according to the 911 log.

It occurred on Emig Road near the intersection of Haar Road.

Fire police are directing traffic around the crash, and that portion of Emig Road is closed, according to York County 911.

