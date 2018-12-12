Coroner called to North Codorus Township crash
The York County coroner has been called to the scene of a vehicle crash in North Codorus Township, according to York County 911.
The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, according to the 911 log.
It occurred on Emig Road near the intersection of Haar Road.
Fire police are directing traffic around the crash, and that portion of Emig Road is closed, according to York County 911.
Check back later for more information.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/12/coroner-called-north-codorus-township-crash/2295868002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: