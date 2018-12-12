LOGO births (Photo: submitted)

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Brodie See and Seth Carter: of York, Dec. 8, a daughter.

Emily (Kasten) and Ryan Renoll: of Spring Grove, Dec. 11, a daughter.

Kasey (Buckingham) and Rustin Kintz: of York, Dec. 11, a daughter.

Jamilah Pope and Christopher Espaillat: of York, Dec. 11, a son.

Amber and Noah Zorbaugh: of York, Dec. 11, a daughter.

