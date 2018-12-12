Births for Thursday, Dec. 13
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Brodie See and Seth Carter: of York, Dec. 8, a daughter.
Emily (Kasten) and Ryan Renoll: of Spring Grove, Dec. 11, a daughter.
Kasey (Buckingham) and Rustin Kintz: of York, Dec. 11, a daughter.
Jamilah Pope and Christopher Espaillat: of York, Dec. 11, a son.
Amber and Noah Zorbaugh: of York, Dec. 11, a daughter.
