Local obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 11
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Aikin, Charles
Barry, Stephen
Brown, Carl
Frey, Robert
Knaub, Betty
Kohr, Berler
Lentz, Arthur
Markey, Edmund
Marsh, Fred
Martz, Marlin
Meads, Charles
Schneider, Dorcas
Smeltzer, Kay
Throne, George
Wayne, Ethel
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/11/local-obituaries-tuesday-dec-11/2273365002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: