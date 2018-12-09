Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
22-year-old employee found dead at Google’s NYC office
Police say a 22-year-old software engineer was found dead at the company’s New York City headquarters.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
22-year-old employee found dead at Google’s NYC office
The Associated Press
Published 8:36 a.m. ET Dec. 9, 2018 | Updated 8:38 a.m. ET Dec. 9, 2018
NEW YORK – Police say a 22-year-old software engineer was found dead at the company’s New York City headquarters.
Scott Krulcik was found unconscious on the sixth floor of the company’s offices in Chelsea at about 9 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Service workers.
Police say there were no signs of trauma and the death does not appear to be suspicious. The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.
Krulcik’s Linkedin page says he began working at Google in August after serving as an intern in the summer of 2017.
He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University last spring with a degree in computer science.
Google representatives did not immediately return emails seeking comment.
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Show Captions
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/09/year-old-employee-found-dead-googles-nyc-office/38700895/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs