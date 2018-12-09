FILE - This Wednesday, April 26, 2017 file photo shows a Google icon on a mobile phone, in Philadelphia. European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager is planning a statement on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 amid reports that her office will slap a record $5 billion fine on Google for abuse of its dominant position in the Android mobile phone operating systems. The decision was widely expected this week and financial media, including Bloomberg and the Financial Times, said the amount would total 4.3 billion euros. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

NEW YORK – Police say a 22-year-old software engineer was found dead at the company’s New York City headquarters.

Scott Krulcik was found unconscious on the sixth floor of the company’s offices in Chelsea at about 9 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Service workers.

Police say there were no signs of trauma and the death does not appear to be suspicious. The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Krulcik’s Linkedin page says he began working at Google in August after serving as an intern in the summer of 2017.

He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University last spring with a degree in computer science.

Google representatives did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

