Take a tour of the long-vacant York County Prison before Think Loud renovates the property.

A tech company's plan to transform the old York County Prison into a state-of-the-art data center has another upside for York City.

It gets the city's Redevelopment Authority out from under a million-dollar judgement in an eminent domain case.

The authority is no longer responsible for the $1.2 million owed on the former prison, thanks to a settlement giving the property to Think Loud, which plans to make the abandoned building a hub in its 400-mile fiber-optic network.

The city seized the property at 319 E. Chestnut St. through eminent domain in 2014, paying the owners $65,000. The owners appealed, and in March a state appeals court ordered the city to pay them $1.25 million for the property. 

The deal: Now, Think Loud will pay $1.5 million, including interest, in four payments over the course of two years for the property, according to a copy of the agreement. 

A down payment of $550,000 has already been paid by the RDA and Think Loud, according to records. The RDA paid $200,000 and Think Loud paid $350,000. 

That $200,000 payment around the end of October is the only amount the RDA will contribute to the deal, said city solicitor Don Hoyt. 

PHOTOS: Take a look inside the eerie old York County Prison
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia.
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York County Prison 1855. photo courtesy of York County History Center
York County Prison 1855. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Prison 1973. photo courtesy of York County History Center
York County Prison 1973. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey leaves the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey leaves the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Prison 1946. photo courtesy of York County History Center
York County Prison 1946. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Prison 1958. photo courtesy of York County History Center
York County Prison 1958. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey poses for a portrait in front of a decorated cell while touring the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey poses for a portrait in front of a decorated cell while touring the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands at the entrance of the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands at the entrance of the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Graffiti is spray painted extensively in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Graffiti is spray painted extensively in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
"The Hole" York County Prison 1963. photo courtesy of York County History Center
"The Hole" York County Prison 1963. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Rusted mechanics in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Rusted mechanics in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Prison sign 1956. photo courtesy of York County History Center
York County Prison sign 1956. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
A cell at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
A cell at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey finds a working cell door while touring the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey finds a working cell door while touring the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Prison 1860. photo courtesy of York County History Center
York County Prison 1860. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Prison 1946. photo courtesy of York County History Center
York County Prison 1946. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
A staircase at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
A staircase at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Prison. photo courtesy of York County History Center
York County Prison. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Prison mug 1955. photo courtesy of York County History Center
York County Prison mug 1955. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
A window sill in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
A window sill in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
A stairway in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
A cell in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
A cell in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey enters the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey enters the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey points to cell block bars that had been removed at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey points to cell block bars that had been removed at the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Graffiti is apparent throughout the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Graffiti is apparent throughout the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
A rusted cell door in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
A rusted cell door in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands in the open top floor of the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands in the open top floor of the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
An office space in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
An office space in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Prison interior (top floor?)1853. photo courtesy of York County History Center
York County Prison interior (top floor?)1853. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands by what was apparently a trap door for the gallows in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey stands by what was apparently a trap door for the gallows in the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo
Think Loud building manager Scott Gracey tours the former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
The former York County Prison on Chestnut Street in York City. United Fiber and Data has purchased the building and plans to incorporate the structure into a data center to accompany a 400-mile fiber-optic network it's building between New York and Virginia. Thursday, November 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York County Prison 1860. photo courtesy of York County History Center
York County Prison 1860. photo courtesy of York County History Center York County History Center/Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Hoyt said it is a good deal — the RDA didn't have the money to pay the plaintiffs, and Think Loud came to the table. 

    Data center: RDA chairman Michael Black said he looks forward to seeing the completed project, which he believes will be good for the city. 

    More: Fiber-optic project transforming York City neighborhood

    More: York City must pay $1.25M for old prison property, appeals court affirms

    More: York's 2019 budget plan: Fewer cops, more firefighters, higher health care costs

    The interior of the prison will be gutted to put in place a data center to accompany a United Fiber and Data 400-mile fiber-optic network, said UFD CEO Bill Hynes. 

    Ground will break on the prison revamp in 2019, Hynes said. 

    Third-party companies including Met-Ed and the York Water Co. will be included going forward to create a new electric substation and provide more than 45 million gallons of water annually for cooling, he said. 

    The 400-mile fiber-optic network runs through six southcentral Pennsylvania counties, including York. It connects New York City with the data capitol of the world, Ashburn, Virginia. 

