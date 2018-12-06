Buy Photo logo crash (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The York County coroner has been called to the scene of a vehicle crash in York Township, according to York County 911.

The crash was reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, on South Duke Street at Green Meadows Drive, according to the 911 webcad.

Fire police are directing traffic in the area, 911 said.

