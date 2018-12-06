Share This Story!
The York County coroner has been called to the scene of a vehicle crash in York Township, according to York County 911.
The crash was reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, on South Duke Street at Green Meadows Drive, according to the 911 webcad.
Fire police are directing traffic in the area, 911 said.
