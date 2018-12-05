Buy Photo York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

School board members have a say in many issues that affect local districts, including budget concerns, student growth and achievement, new programs and updates to school buildings.

But what is involved in becoming a board member?

All residents who live within York County school districts are invited to learn about the process during a free program hosted by York Suburban School District on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

More: Spring Grove superintendent to retire at end of school year

The program, titled "So You Want to be a School Board Member?," will be held at 7 p.m. at York Suburban High School, 1800 Hollywood Drive, in Spring Garden Township.

A panel of current board members and superintendents from local districts will discuss topics such as how to run, the amount of time required and paperwork and deadline requirements for candidates, according to a news release.

They will also share what is rewarding about the experience of serving.

Buy Photo Dr. Patricia Maloney, right, waits for the results of the Dover School Board vote for her to become the District Assistant Superintendent during the meeting, Tuesday, February 20, 2018. Submitted photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Any community member interested in running for a future vacancy or curious about how school boards operate should attend, and the panel will be on hand to answer questions.

In the event of inclement weather, the makeup date will be Tuesday, Jan. 29.

For more information, contact Wendy Erwine, executive administrative assistant to the superintendent at York Suburban School District, at 717-885-1210 or werwine@yssd.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/05/learn-how-become-school-board-member/2217665002/