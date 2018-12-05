LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

HOBE SOUND, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was hit by a car while pushing another man out of danger is recovering in a hospital.

Rony Bottex says he “would be gone” if it weren’t for Trooper Mithil Patel’s actions Monday morning along Interstate 95 near West Palm Beach.

The trooper was investigating a crash involving Bottex’s car when a second crash caused another driver to lose control. Patel pushed Bottex to safety before being thrown in the air by the spinning car. A WPEC TV crew that had shown up to cover the first crash captured the second.

Bottex survived with just an injured knee and says Patel saved his life.

The station says Patel is in good condition at a hospital.

