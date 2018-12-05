Births for Thursday, Dec. 6
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Angela (Diehl) and Andrew Hartman: of York, Dec. 3, a daughter.
Kelley (Haslam) and Daniel Heindel: of Red Lion, Dec. 4, a son.
Dannielle (Rodriguez) and Justin Hoffacker: of York, Dec. 4, a daughter.
Kylie (Hawkins) and James Shoff: of Felton, Dec. 4, a daughter.
Luciana (Franca) and Andre Cruz: of Mount Wolf, December 4, a son.
