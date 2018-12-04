Young ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, 14, will perform at the York Fair grandstand Sept. 7, 2019. Farmer became famous after winning the twelfth season of America's Got Talent on NBC. (Photo: Submitted)

Darci Lynne Farmer will visit York County next year, and she's bringing along her singing puppets.

The York Fair announced Tuesday, Dec. 4, that the young ventriloquist sensation will perform at the grandstand Saturday, Sept. 7.

Darci, 14, won Season 12 of NBC's "America's Got Talent" and garnered the most votes for a final performance in the program's history. According to her website, Darci began singing and performing ventriloquism at a young age to overcome shyness.

Darci is the first performer booked for the 2019 York Fair, fair officials said.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, and can be bought online at yorkfair.org or by phone at 717-848-2033. Prices range from $20 to $35 and include fair admission.

