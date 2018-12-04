Births for Wednesday, Dec. 5
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Sarah (Smeigh) and Eric Fauth: of Hallam, Dec. 2, a daughter.
Rachel Brundage and Anglo Sepulveda: of York, Dec. 2, a son.
Rebecca (Laracy) and Joseph Skehan: of York, Dec. 3, a son.
Rachel (Holden) and John Murdock: of York, Dec. 3, a daughter.
Danielle (Kern) and Aaron Nelson: of York, Dec. 4, a daughter.
