All pet dogs in York County that are at least 3 months old must be licensed before Jan. 1, 2019, and licenses are now available through the York County Treasurer's Office.

Licensing is required by law. The fines associated with not having a license can be as much as $300, but the cost of a license is relatively low and there are discounts available.

According to a Dec. 3 news release, a regular price annual dog license is $8.50, but the cost is $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered.

Senior citizens or persons with a disability can get their regular annual license for $6.50, or for the discounted rate of $4.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered.

Lifetime licenses are also available for $51.50, or $31.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Senior citizens or persons with a disability can get their lifetime license for $31.50, or $21.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered.

For more information, visit yorkcountypa.gov and navigate to the Treasurer page under the "County Administration" tab, or call 717-771-4386.

