LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

All pet dogs in York County that are at least 3 months old must be licensed before Jan. 1, 2019, and licenses are now available through the York County Treasurer's Office.

Licensing is required by law. The fines associated with not having a license can be as much as $300, but the cost of a license is relatively low and there are discounts available.

According to a Dec. 3 news release, a regular price annual dog license is $8.50, but the cost is $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered.

More: Three generations and family dog share the stage for 'Annie'

More: Plenty of canine and human fun at Dogs' Day in the Park

Senior citizens or persons with a disability can get their regular annual license for $6.50, or for the discounted rate of $4.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered.

Lifetime licenses are also available for $51.50, or $31.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Senior citizens or persons with a disability can get their lifetime license for $31.50, or $21.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered.

For more information, visit yorkcountypa.gov and navigate to the Treasurer page under the "County Administration" tab, or call 717-771-4386.

PHOTOS: Park goes to the dogs during Dogs' Day in the Park
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Katie Beaston, with The Last Dog Rescue, based in Red Lion, holds Ruby, an adoptable 6- to 7-month-old lab mix, during Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Katie Beaston, with The Last Dog Rescue, based in Red Lion, holds Ruby, an adoptable 6- to 7-month-old lab mix, during Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sandy Myers, left, of Reisterstown, Maryland, and her niece Vanessa Cuffley, 11, of Pasadena, Maryland, walk their rented dog during Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Sandy Myers, left, of Reisterstown, Maryland, and her niece Vanessa Cuffley, 11, of Pasadena, Maryland, walk their rented dog during Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Becky Stoll, of Bel Air, Md., builds as Mosley, her 11-month old beagle mix, looks on as the two compete in the Temptation Tower Game during Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Becky Stoll, of Bel Air, Md., builds as Mosley, her 11-month old beagle mix, looks on as the two compete in the Temptation Tower Game during Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Shannon Vetere, of Stewartstown, praises Poncho, 1, while they compete in the Temptation Tower Game during Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Shannon Vetere, of Stewartstown, praises Poncho, 1, while they compete in the Temptation Tower Game during Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Katie Beaston, with The Last Dog Rescue, based in Red Lion, holds Ruby, an adoptable 6- to 7-month-old lab mix, during Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Katie Beaston, with The Last Dog Rescue, based in Red Lion, holds Ruby, an adoptable 6- to 7-month-old lab mix, during Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sophie Lanius, 14, of Chanceford Township, looks on as she and Champ, 4, a Cavapoo, wait to compete in the Temptation Tower Game during Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Sophie Lanius, 14, of Chanceford Township, looks on as she and Champ, 4, a Cavapoo, wait to compete in the Temptation Tower Game during Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ruby, an adoptable 6 to 7-month old lab mix, who can be found at The Last Dog Rescue, based in Red Lion, tussels with a passerby and her stuffed panda during Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Ruby, an adoptable 6 to 7-month old lab mix, who can be found at The Last Dog Rescue, based in Red Lion, tussels with a passerby and her stuffed panda during Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Charlie, 2, a cockapoo, of Hopewell Township, during Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Charlie, 2, a cockapoo, of Hopewell Township, during Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Champ, 4, a Cavapoo, looks on as her owner, Sophie Lanius, 14, of Chanceford Township, builds a Temptation Tower of dog bones during Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Champ, 4, a Cavapoo, looks on as her owner, Sophie Lanius, 14, of Chanceford Township, builds a Temptation Tower of dog bones during Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mosley, an 11-month old beagle mix from Bel Air, Md., sneaks a bone from her Temptation Tower while competing with her owner, Becky Stoll, in the game during Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Mosley, an 11-month old beagle mix from Bel Air, Md., sneaks a bone from her Temptation Tower while competing with her owner, Becky Stoll, in the game during Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs' Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/04/annual-reminder-york-county-get-your-dog-licensed/2195886002/