Robert Pullo remembers the day in 2017 when he announced the first ever Give Local York fundraiser with a goal of collecting $1 million for area nonprofits.

"If you were like most people, you probably said 'Bob Pullo is nuts,'" he said.

"Well, it turns out that we crushed every goal that we had set."

Give Local York, a "big give" fundraising event to benefit nonprofit organizations throughout York County, ended up raising more than $1.4 million over a 24-hour period on May 4, 2018.

For its second annual event, to be held May 3, 2019, organizers hope to hit $3 million.

In a news conference held Monday, Dec. 3, Meagan Given, executive director of Give Local York, joined Pullo to announce the new goal.

Pullo, a retired banking executive and philanthropist, spoke in his remarks about first responders, including firefighters, police officers, doctors and paramedics who risk their own lives to save the lives of others in emergency situations.

He said he views nonprofits as "the next responders," which exist to support the social comfort of the community.

Given explained a few statistics from the 2018 event, such as the fact that more than 50 percent of monetary gifts during the campaign came from first-time donors.

Based on the metrics submitted by participating organizations, Given said the 2018 funds will benefit more than 2.3 million people.

Media sponsors: One of the media sponsors for Give Local York is Cumulus Media, owner of NewsTalk 93.9 and WSBA Morning News.

Gary Sutton, host of WSBA Morning News, mentioned in his remarks a quote from the late President George H.W. Bush.

In the quote, Bush said, "We are a nation of communities ... a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky."

Sutton said he feels that's what York County nonprofit organizations are all about.

"We're very proud to be the radio sponsor this year for Give Local York, and for that day, we're planning an awful lot of things to let people know that Give Local York is really what it's all about," he said.

Leading up to May 3, 2019, Sutton said he plans to invite representatives from a number of participating nonprofit organizations onto his show to talk about their work and about how donations help them continue serving the community.

Other speakers at the news conference included Anne Druck from United Way of York County, Michael Hady from the Powder Mill Foundation, Michael Gaskins from UPMC Pinnacle and Chris Topf from Fox43.

Following the news conference, York County Commissioner Susan Byrnes said Give Local York is phenomenal.

"Being in the nonprofit world for 25 years, it's really very dear to my heart," said Byrnes, who founded the Byrnes Health Education Center in York City in 1989.

Byrnes added that fundraising initiatives such as Give Local York are a significant help to smaller nonprofit organizations that might not have the resources to organize such a big fundraiser on their own.

Registration for Give Local York is officially open for 2019, and nonprofit organizations interested in participating can visit givelocalyork.org to sign up.

