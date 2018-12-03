Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Births for Tuesday, Dec. 4
Births for Tuesday, Dec. 4
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Births for Tuesday, Dec. 4
York Dispatch
Published 4:36 p.m. ET Dec. 3, 2018
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Tara (Brown) and Adam Shenberger: of York, Nov. 28, a son.
Kelly (Poinsett) and Daniel Baxter: of Red Lion, Nov. 30, a daughter.
Victoria Soloman: of Brogue, Dec. 1, a daughter.
Autumn Hargett and Benjamin Dubbs: of Glen Rock, Dec. 2, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/03/births-tuesday-dec-4/2196178002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs