Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Tara (Brown) and Adam Shenberger: of York, Nov. 28, a son.

Kelly (Poinsett) and Daniel Baxter: of Red Lion,  Nov. 30, a daughter.

Victoria Soloman: of Brogue, Dec. 1, a daughter.

Autumn Hargett and Benjamin Dubbs: of Glen Rock, Dec. 2, a daughter.

