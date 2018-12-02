Buy Photo logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for York County and the rest of central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Dec. 2.

The advisory runs until 4 a.m. Monday, the NWS said.

Visibility will be a quarter mile or less throughout the region, and travel will be difficult at higher elevations and roads that travel through valleys, the service said.

Drivers were cautioned to use low-beam headlights and keep safe following distances.

