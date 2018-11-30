Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station (Photo: submitted)

Exelon Generation, the nuclear power company that runs the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, will perform a semi-annual routine test of its emergency sirens on Wednesday, Dec. 5, around 1 p.m.

The emergency warning siren system comprises 97 sirens scattered within a 10-mile radius of the nuclear power plant. Exelon said in a news release that the sirens are not an evacuation alert, but instead are meant to direct residents to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station.

