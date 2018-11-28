Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A juvenile was shot in the chest Wednesday in York City, police said.

Police were called to the 900 block of Hay Street at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, York City Police said in a news release.

A juvenile victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to York Hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries, police said at 7 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact York City Police by texting "yorktips" top 847411 (TIP411); calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204; calling York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS; or calling the police department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

