Local obituaries for Wednesday, Nov. 28
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Blosser, Eldon
Boeckel, Jean
Bright, Corey
Bulger, Crystal
Dunlap, Vickie
Edgar, Emory
Frey, Donald
Gingrich, Thelma
Hanss, Maria
Hoffman, Dolores
Jenkins, Sandra
Kunkel, Virginia
Merchant, Corey
Mitzell, Sharon
Platts, Lloyd
Poe, Dennis
Rivera-Cruz, Abieser
Runkle, Edward
Sham, Marvin
Wade, Linwood
Zarfoss, Mary
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/28/local-obituaries-wednesday-nov-28/2132171002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs