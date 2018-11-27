Front rendering of Wynfield, a 240-unit luxury apartment complex to be built by Burkentine Property Management in York Township by Summer 2019. (Photo: Submitted)

A Hanover-based building company is constructing a 240-unit luxury apartment complex in York Township, slated for summer 2019.

Burkentine Property Management's Wynfield apartments, at 2505 S. George St., will be one-story units between 850 and 1,370 square feet, with one to three bedrooms and one or two baths, according to its website.

The pet-friendly complex will include first-floor apartments without stairs, complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It will be located within the Dallastown Area School District.

Something new: Burkentine Property Management has been in business for about 30 years and constructs a mix of townhouses, duplexes and single-family homes, mostly in the Hanover area.

The Woods at Dew Drop, a townhouse development also in York Township, which company partner Bryce Burkentine said was built about 10 years ago, is the company's only other property beyond that area.

Wynfield will be its first apartment complex — a choice Burkentine said came out of market demand.

He said a lot of his customers want to see one- or two-bedroom living spaces, so the company wants to be able to offer that to the community.

The location was ideal because of its proximity to Interstate 83, local colleges and hospitals, making it convenient and affordable for commuters, he said.

Burkentine said the development is also an opportunity to bring new residences with updated amenities and recreational facilities to a township that hasn't really seen any in recent years.

He said there's "definitely more demand than supply," so the community has a need.

Details: Amenities include an electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, electric washer and dryer hookups, groundskeeping, an outdoor area for kids and pets and a clubhouse with a workout facility and a TV/rec room, the website states.

The tenant pays for all utilities, which include central air conditioning, gas heat and electric hot water, and 10-by-20 foot garages are available to rent for $200 a month.

About half a dozen residents have already begun pre-leasing the apartments, which range from $1,150 to $1,500 per month.

A full breakdown is available on burkentinerentals.com, showing how many units of each type are available.

Burkentine is also offering $600 toward first month’s rent for military veterans.

"Veterans are very important to us, and we want to be able to support the community, and the veterans out there," said Burkentine.

The project broke ground Nov. 5, and Burkentine said he expects it to be completed mid- to late summer of 2019.

