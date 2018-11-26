CLOSE The York County Planning Commission and the York Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are soliciting public input until April 30 from anyone who would like to participate in an online survey about the future of transportation in York County. Jana Benscoter

Buy Photo Rabbittransit will receive funding from a $330 million allocation from federal, state and local tax dollars. (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Now until Dec. 31, York County residents and commuters have the opportunity to air their grievances about county roads and transportation in an online survey.

Respondents can visit GoYork2045.com and click the button that says "Take the Survey!" at the top of the page to share their comments.

The first question is open-ended and allows for the description of specific roads or areas, public transportation issues or general problems that might cover a wide area. Several follow-up questions help refine the crux of the reported issue.

The survey is anonymous and will be available through the end of December.

The Go York 2045 steering committee includes representatives from Commuter Services of Pennsylvania, Federal Highway Administration, York County Economic Alliance, Rabbit Transit, York City and the York County commissioners, along with several other organizations and municipalities.

