Births for Tuesday, Nov. 27
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Amber (Sipe) Pons and Junior Pons-Gomez: of York, Nov. 11, a son.
Katelin (Pope) and Derek Wynn: of York, Nov. 24, a son.
Elizabeth (Graser) and Samuel Bowman: of New Freedom, Nov. 24, a son.
Larissa (Laughman) and Daniel Kohr: of York, Nov. 25, a son.
