Births for Monday, Nov. 26
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Mary Krawczyk and Timothy Shaffer: of Dover, Nov. 19, a daughter.
Ashley Burdette and Allan Gibson: of York, Nov.19, a daughter.
Kylee Kunkel and Danilo Mejia: of York, Nov. 21, a son.
Taura (Davis) and Alexander Cook: of York, Nov. 22, a son.
Sabrina Evans and Hector Ramos: of York, Nov. 22, a daughter.
Rebecca (Strausbaugh) Hartlaub and Gregory Hartlaub: of East Berlin, Nov. 22, twin sons.
Kristi (Beaver) and John Baublitz: of Red Lion, Nov. 23, a son.
Jessica (Cutler) and Andrew Blanchard: of Mt. Wolf, Nov. 24, a son.
