HUNTINGTON, Pa. – State police have made an arrest in the slaying of an 87-year-old woman found dead in her south central Pennsylvania home.

Chris Gartrell is charged with criminal homicide and other related counts in the death of 87-year-old Virginia Barbour. Troopers found her Wednesday morning after they went to her Huntington Township, Adams County, home to conduct a welfare check.

Authorities have said Barbour’s body was found inside her home. But further details about her death and a possible motive for the slaying have not been released.

The 48-year-old Gartrell was arrested late Friday night in Straban. It wasn’t known Saturday if he’s retained an attorney.

Authorities have said a car was taken from the home, along with several guns and roughly $1,600 in rolled quarters.

