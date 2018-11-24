CLOSE

B.J. Harris of Thomasville and her son Trent Shelly of York City waited hours in the cold to be the first Thanksgiving Day shoppers at Target. York Dispatch

Shoppers who didn't brace the cold on Black Friday can still take advantage of deals with Cyber Monday sales. 

On Monday, Nov. 26, stores will feature special promotions on a variety of products, based on ads listed on BestBlackFriday.com

Todd Sauter, of West Manchester Township, carries his freshly cut Christmas Tree out of Central Market during Small Business Saturday in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Todd Sauter, of West Manchester Township, carries his freshly cut Christmas Tree out of Central Market during Small Business Saturday in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
Kathy Harshall, right, and her daughter Avery Harshall, 11, both of Springettsburyt Township, shop during Small Business Saturday at Sunrise Soap Co. in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kathy Harshall, right, and her daughter Avery Harshall, 11, both of Springettsburyt Township, shop during Small Business Saturday at Sunrise Soap Co. in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
Owner Kevin Westover, right, of ComplEAT, hands customer Amanda Gearhart, her order during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Owner Kevin Westover, right, of ComplEAT, hands customer Amanda Gearhart, her order during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
Owner of The Boys' Barking Bakery Meredith Lingenfelter, of Camp Hill, bags a customer's order during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Owner of The Boys' Barking Bakery Meredith Lingenfelter, of Camp Hill, bags a customer's order during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Brooke Schwartz, 17, of York Township, takes in a scented candle at this little light of mine during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Brooke Schwartz, 17, of York Township, takes in a scented candle at this little light of mine during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Owner Kevin Westover, of ComplEAT, prepares to weigh Turkish apricots to fill an order during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Owner Kevin Westover, of ComplEAT, prepares to weigh Turkish apricots to fill an order during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Small Business Saturday at Sunrise Soap Co. in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Small Business Saturday at Sunrise Soap Co. in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Cora Kozak at her aunt's store, this little light of mine, during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cora Kozak at her aunt's store, this little light of mine, during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Small Business Saturday in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Small Business Saturday in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Store owner Lindsey Dohm, right, hands a shopping bag to Brooke Schwartz, 17, of York Township, at this little light of mine during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Store owner Lindsey Dohm, right, hands a shopping bag to Brooke Schwartz, 17, of York Township, at this little light of mine during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Small Business Saturday in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Small Business Saturday in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Amazon is starting its Cyber Monday deals early on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. for customers with an Alexa device, the online retailer announced. Early deals can be accessed by asking "Alexa, what are your deals?" 

    Amazon Prime members will also get 30-minute early access to Cyber Monday deals. 

    Amazon deals include discounts on items ranging from home goods to electronics to beauty products. 

    For Cyber Monday, Target is offering 15 percent off most products and free shipping on all items, according to the online ad. 

    Walmart did not release an official Cyber Monday ad, but according BestBlackFriday.com many Cyber Monday deals are on par with Walmart's Black Friday in-store deals. 

    Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals will begin on Sunday, with prices slashed on electronic goods and accessories. 

    Nordstrom's Black Friday sales, with up to 60 percent off items, are valid through Cyber Monday. 

