Shoppers who didn't brace the cold on Black Friday can still take advantage of deals with Cyber Monday sales.

On Monday, Nov. 26, stores will feature special promotions on a variety of products, based on ads listed on BestBlackFriday.com.

Amazon is starting its Cyber Monday deals early on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. for customers with an Alexa device, the online retailer announced. Early deals can be accessed by asking "Alexa, what are your deals?"

Amazon Prime members will also get 30-minute early access to Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon deals include discounts on items ranging from home goods to electronics to beauty products.

For Cyber Monday, Target is offering 15 percent off most products and free shipping on all items, according to the online ad.

Walmart did not release an official Cyber Monday ad, but according BestBlackFriday.com many Cyber Monday deals are on par with Walmart's Black Friday in-store deals.

Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals will begin on Sunday, with prices slashed on electronic goods and accessories.

Nordstrom's Black Friday sales, with up to 60 percent off items, are valid through Cyber Monday.

