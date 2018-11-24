Pennsylvania State Police logo (Photo: psp.pa.gov)

A 25-year-old Red Lion woman is charged with indecent exposure after allegedly flashing a state police officer in the 400 block of South Charles Street in Red Lion on Thursday, Nov. 22 around 4:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police said officers responded to the location for a call for service.

Upon arriving, officers found the caller, Brianna Lyn Wilson, 25, had an active warrant for her arrest, police said.

While putting Wilson in custody, police said she "became irate" and exposed her bare breasts to the officer in a "taunting/inappropriate manner."

Charges were filed at District Judge John H. Fishel's office.

