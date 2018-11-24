DUI logo (Photo: Submitted)

Sixteen people were arrested for DUI at a sobriety checkpoint on the Interstate 83 business loop in York County Friday, Nov. 23 — and one was arrested again three hours after being released from booking, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Also at the checkpoint, police found one person in possession of approximately 24 grams of crystal meth and drug packaging materials, police said.

Police staffing the checkpoint also discovered a stolen pistol and arrested the owner, police said.

Five people were arrested for possession of marijuana, police said.

The checkpoint was staffed by members of the state police York barracks, state police in Lancaster, York City Police, the York County Sheriff's Department and York Area Regional Police.

Earlier this week, the Center for Traffic Safety announced that sobriety checkpoints and DUI patrols were scheduled throughout York, Adams and Lancaster Counties leading up to and after Thanksgiving.

There were 4,509 crashes and 26 fatalities from the crashes during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday season, according to the state Department of Transportation.

