Francisca Cieo of Franklin Township, left, and Guillermina Ortiz of York City listen to Tadd Hoffman, a Family First Health coordinator, during a health presentation for seniors Wednesday at the White Rose Senior Center. Cieo volunteers at the center. Seniors looking for help updating their Medicare plans can get help through the York County Area Agency on Aging's Apprise program. (Photo: Bill Kalina — bkalina@yorkdispatch.com)

The York County Area Agency on Aging is still offering free, one-on-one Medicare benefits counseling for senior citizens during the open enrollment period for 2019 coverage.

The assistance is provided through the state's APPRISE health insurance counseling program, designed to help older Pennsylvanians understand their benefits.

During open enrollment, which ends Friday, Dec. 7, Medicare beneficiaries can review their plans and make any necessary changes in their coverage for the coming year.

To schedule an appointment for one of the sessions listed below, call 717-771-9042 or 1-800-632-9073.

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 4 to 7 p.m., York Suburban High School, 1800 Hollywood Drive, Spring Garden.

4 to 7 p.m., York Suburban High School, 1800 Hollywood Drive, Spring Garden. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 3-5, 9 a.m. to noon, York County Area Agency on Aging, 100 W. Market St., York City.

