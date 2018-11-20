Buy Photo York County Solicitor Glenn Smith during a Prison Board Meeting at York County Prison in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The York County commissioners are staying silent about the departure of former York County solicitor Glenn Smith in early November.

At the commissioners' office Tuesday, Nov. 20, President Commissioner Susan P. Byrnes said there would be no comment from the county because the situation is a personnel matter.

Commissioner Doug Hoke also declined to discuss the issue. Commissioner Chris Reilly was not immediately available.

York County spokesman Mark Walters said the county has not yet received a resignation letter from Smith and that the county and Smith have not yet reached a separation agreement.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Smith also declined to comment.

Smith's departure was first announced in an email sent by Byrnes to York County's elected row officers on Nov. 8.

The email states: "Effective today, 11/8/18, Glenn Smith, Solicitor, is no longer employed with the County of York. Please contact Assistant Solicitor Michelle Pokrifka as needed."

Byrnes ended the email with, "Please disseminate this information as you deem appropriate."

York County has 10 elected row offices, according to the county website — clerk of courts, clerk of orphans' court, controller, coroner, district attorney, prothonotary, recorder of deeds, register of wills, sheriff and treasurer.

Background: Smith was hired as county solicitor by the York County commissioners on Feb. 1, 2016, at an annual salary of about $116,000, according to county officials.

He received his law degree from Widener University School of Law and started out his legal career in the York County District Attorney's Office, where he spent three years as a prosecutor.

Smith then went into private practice and was working for CGA Law Firm in York City when he was hired as county solicitor.

He replaced longtime solicitor Mike Flannelly, who became a York County common pleas judge in January 2016.

