City of York (Photo: Submitted)

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, all regular curbside trash collections on Thursday and Friday in York City will be delayed one day.

For the week of Nov. 19-23 only, Monday and Tuesday collections will run on the normal schedule, Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and Friday customers will be collected on Saturday.

For specific questions, contact the Public Works Department at 717-849-2245.

Additionally, York City offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22 and 23, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/19/holiday-delays-york-city-trash-collections/2059799002/