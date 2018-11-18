This March 29, 2018, photo shows the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. With less than three months to go before the midterm elections, Facebook is enforcing strict new requirements on digital political ads. Among other things, they force political ad buyers to verify their identities by receiving mail at a known U.S. address. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Photo: Richard Drew / AP)

A Facebook user posted a threatening comment against the York Daily Record in response to a news story the newspaper shared on its Facebook page Saturday, Nov. 17.

The story was about a Dallastown woman, 43-year-old Oksana O. Brown, who police say falsely accused a Pennsylvania State Police trooper of sexually assaulting her during an arrest and of propositioning her for sex while at court.

The threatening comment read, "You guys report the stupidest story's ever. I'm waiting for the day someone burns your building down."

The comment has since been removed, and West Manchester Township Police have been notified.

The York Daily Record shares a building with The York Dispatch.

